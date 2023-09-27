Four killed in road mishap on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway

September 27, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MYSURU

Four persons were killed in a road mishap near Bellur Cross on Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway when a speeding car crashed into a KSRTC bus.

The police said the KSRTC bus proceeding from Hassan to Tirupathi had halted near the Adichunchanagiri Hospital at Bellur Cross in Nagamangala around 7.45 a.m. on Wednesday when a car proceeding to Bengaluru crashed into the bus from behind.

All four persons in the car, three men and one women, all in their late twenties, died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. Their bodies had to be extricated from the mangled remains of the car.

The police described the deceased as IT professionals working in well-known companies in Bengaluru. The names of the victims are Namitha, resident of Bengaluru, Pankaj Sharma, native of Rajasthan presently working in Bengaluru, Raghunath Bhajantri, hailing from Dharwad, and Vanshi Krishna from Bengaluru.

Superintendent of Mandya district police Yathish N. visited the accident spot and conducted an inspection. He issued necessary directions on the investigation and the steps to be taken.