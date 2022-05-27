Four killed in road accident

Four members of a family were killed in a road accident in Stavanidhi Ghat near Nippani in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Their car rammed a truck on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, killing all its passengers.

Babu Adargond (60), his wife, Chaya Babu (55) and their relatives, Champatayi Magdum (80) and Mahesh Patil (25), died on the spot.

A case has been registered.