Four killed in road accident
Four members of a family were killed in a road accident in Stavanidhi Ghat near Nippani in Belagavi district on Thursday.
Their car rammed a truck on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, killing all its passengers.
Babu Adargond (60), his wife, Chaya Babu (55) and their relatives, Champatayi Magdum (80) and Mahesh Patil (25), died on the spot.
A case has been registered.
