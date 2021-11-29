Four killed in road accident

Four men, including three from Maharashtra, were killed in a road accident involving a car and bus in Vijayapura district on Sunday night.

The accident occurred on National Highway 52 at Jumanal under Vijayapura Rural Police Station limits. And, all the four were killed on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Vijayakumar Kashinath Doddamani (38), son of Nagathan MLA Devanand Chauhan’s sister from Vijayapura district, Chidanand Nagesh Suryavamshi (45) of Nanded, Somanath Kale (43) of Rajur, Solapur, and Sandeep Pawar (40) of Basavanagar, Solapur in Maharashtra.