Four killed in road accident

KALABURAGI

20 July 2021 18:53 IST

Four persons were killed on the spot and one severely injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed a tanker on the Bidar-Srirangapatna National Highway near Kotnoor Mutt on the outskirts of Kalaburagi in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police gave the names of three of the dead as Ullas (26), Rahul (25) and Khasim (26). They are yet to establish the identity of the other dead. All four were residents of Kalaburagi. The injured passenger is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The incident occurred when they were on their way to Kalaburagi from Jewargi and the tanker was bound for Jewargi. The impact of the accident was so severe that the car got mangled badly.

The City Traffic Police Station II has registered a case.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar visited the spot.