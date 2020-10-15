Karnataka

Four killed in road accident

Four persons, including two young girls, from Hubballi were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a stream in Uttara Kannada district.

The road accident happened on Wednesday night but it came to light only on Thursday after local residents found a submerged vehicle in the stream near Heggarani Kodanamani in Siddapur taluk.

According to sources, Nishchal Hiremath, a cab driver, students Akshata Hiremath, Sushmit and Ronit had gone on a trip to Unchalli Falls on Wednesday. Nishcal Hiremath had borrowed the car from Mahaveer Devakki of Keshwapur in Hubballi.

The Siddapur Police have registered a case. While three bodies have been retrieved from the submerged car, a search is on for the body of one of the girls.

