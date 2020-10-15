Four killed in road accident

Four persons, including two young girls, from Hubballi were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a stream in Uttara Kannada district.
The road accident happened on Wednesday night but it came to light only on Thursday after local residents found a submerged vehicle in the stream near Heggarani Kodanamani in Siddapur taluk.
According to sources, Nishchal Hiremath, a cab driver, students Akshata Hiremath, Sushmit and Ronit had gone on a trip to Unchalli Falls on Wednesday. Nishcal Hiremath had borrowed the car from Mahaveer Devakki of Keshwapur in Hubballi.
The Siddapur Police have registered a case. While three bodies have been retrieved from the submerged car, a search is on for the body of one of the girls.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath