Four killed in road accident

Four persons, including a child, was killed and two suffered serious injuries in a road accident on National Highway 4 at Yarikoppa Cross on the outskirts of the city here on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Rudrappa Markuri, Eramma Markuri, Manjunath Markuri and Shivanand Alwandi. All the deceased were residents of Bhagyanagar in Koppal.
The injured have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.
The police said that six members from Koppal were travelling in a car towards Belagavi when a van hit the car killing three persons on the spot. Two-year-old Shivanand died on the way to hospital.
