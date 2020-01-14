Karnataka

Four killed in road accident

more-in

Four persons, including a child, was killed and two suffered serious injuries in a road accident on National Highway 4 at Yarikoppa Cross on the outskirts of the city here on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Rudrappa Markuri, Eramma Markuri, Manjunath Markuri and Shivanand Alwandi. All the deceased were residents of Bhagyanagar in Koppal.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The police said that six members from Koppal were travelling in a car towards Belagavi when a van hit the car killing three persons on the spot. Two-year-old Shivanand died on the way to hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 9:47:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/four-killed-in-road-accident/article30569199.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY