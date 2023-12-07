ADVERTISEMENT

Four killed in road accident near Sindhanur

December 07, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The vehicles that were involved in a road accident near Sindhanur of Raichur district in the early hours of Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a road accident involving a mini goods carrier and a lorry, four people were killed on the spot and one suffered injuries near Pagadadinni Camp in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district in the early hours of Thursday.

The dead were identified as 25-year-old Mohammad Ismail of Sindhanur, 25-year-old Ravi of Bukkanahalli, 28-year-old Ramesh and 28-year-old Ambarish, both from Maski.

The injured has been identified as Sameer. He has been shifted to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

All victims were transporting decoration items to Muddapur village in the taluk in the mini goods carrier, while the lorry was coming from the opposite direction. The reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered in Sindhanur Rural Police Station. Further investigation is on.

