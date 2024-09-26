Four killed in road accident as car rams lorry in Bagalkot

Four people died in a road accident near Dhannur near Hungund in Bagalkot district on Thursday when a car rammed a cotton-laden lorry.

Lakshman Waddar, a civil contractor from Bidarkundi, his associates Bailappa Biradar, Ramanna Nayak and driver Mohammad Rafi Gudnal died on the spot.

The police arrived on the spot after commuters alerted them. The vehicles were cleared from the road.

The bodies were shifted to the taluk hospital morgue.

While the car was on its way to Bidarkundi from Ballari, the lorry was bound for Hungund from Muddebihal.

A case has been registered at the Hungund Police Station.