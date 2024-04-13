Four killed in accident in Vijayapura

April 13, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Four persons headed to a temple in Jamkhandi were killed on the spot when the car they were in collided with a cement-laden truck in Vijayapura district on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident occured near Arjunagi of Babaleshwar taluk in Vijayapura district. The deceased have been identified as Arjun Kushalsingh Rajput, 32, Ravinath Sunilal Pattar, 52, Pushpa Ravinath Pattar, 40, and Megharaj Arjunsing Rajput, 12.

While the deceased were travelling towards Jamkhandi, the truck was coming from the opposite direction. Due to the impact of the collision, the bodies were stuck in mangled remains and they were removed after much effort.

District Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane and the Babaleshwar Station Police visited the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.