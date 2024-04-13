GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Four killed in accident in Vijayapura

April 13, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons headed to a temple in Jamkhandi were killed on the spot when the car they were in collided with a cement-laden truck in Vijayapura district on Saturday.

The accident occured near Arjunagi of Babaleshwar taluk in Vijayapura district. The deceased have been identified as Arjun Kushalsingh Rajput, 32, Ravinath Sunilal Pattar, 52, Pushpa Ravinath Pattar, 40, and Megharaj Arjunsing Rajput, 12.

While the deceased were travelling towards Jamkhandi, the truck was coming from the opposite direction. Due to the impact of the collision, the bodies were stuck in mangled remains and they were removed after much effort.

District Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane and the Babaleshwar Station Police visited the spot.

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime / road accident / death / road safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.