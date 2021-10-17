Four killed in a head-on collision near Chikkanayakanahalli

Bengaluru

17 October 2021 13:22 IST

Four people were killed on the spot and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a goods vehicle and a private bus near Chikkanayakanahalli on the outskirts of Tumakuru in the early morning of October 17.

The goods vehicle, which was carrying vegetables and flowers, was headed towards Chikkanayakanahalli. “Three men and one woman in the vehicle died on the spot. The vehicle was completely damaged. Two people in the Bengaluru-bound bus were injured and are said to be out of danger,” said the police.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the goods vehicle was speeding. “We have taken up a case and are investigating. The accident occurred on the bus lane,” said the police.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad visited the spot and supervised operations. Traffic was held up for an hour until the road was cleared.