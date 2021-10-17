Karnataka

Four killed in a head-on collision near Chikkanayakanahalli

Four people were killed on the spot and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a goods vehicle and a private bus near Chikkanayakanahalli on the outskirts of Tumakuru in the early morning of October 17.

The goods vehicle, which was carrying vegetables and flowers, was headed towards Chikkanayakanahalli. “Three men and one woman in the vehicle died on the spot. The vehicle was completely damaged. Two people in the Bengaluru-bound bus were injured and are said to be out of danger,” said the police.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the goods vehicle was speeding. “We have taken up a case and are investigating. The accident occurred on the bus lane,” said the police.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad visited the spot and supervised operations. Traffic was held up for an hour until the road was cleared.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Roads and Rails
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2021 1:23:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/four-killed-in-a-head-on-collision-near-chikkanayakanahalli/article37035256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY