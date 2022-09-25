Four killed as lorry hits car, motorcycle

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
September 25, 2022 19:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The police towing away the mangled remains of the car with the help of a crane in Halaki, Belagavi district, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people, including the wife and daughter of an assistant sub-inspector of police, died in a road accident on the Belagavi-Bagalkot State Highway in Halaki village near Yaragatti in Belagavi district on Sunday.

A cement-laden lorry going from Lokapur to Goa hit a car and a motorcycle going from Belagavi towards Jamkhandi. The car was carrying the wife and daughter of a Parashuram Halaki, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police in Kudachi of Belagavi district.

The deceased are 48-year-old Rukmini Halaki, her 24-year-old daughter Akshata Halai, 24-year-old car driver Nikhil Kadam, and 65-year-old Hanumavva Chikkalakatti, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police officer was not in the car.

While Rukmini Halaki and Nikhil Kadam died on the spot, the other two died in hospital.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The car was damaged beyond recognition. The police towed away the mangled remains of the car with the help of a crane.

And, the highway was cleared for traffic in an hour.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahaning Nandagave and others visited the spot.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app