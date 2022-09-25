Four killed as lorry hits car, motorcycle

The police towing away the mangled remains of the car with the help of a crane in Halaki, Belagavi district, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people, including the wife and daughter of an assistant sub-inspector of police, died in a road accident on the Belagavi-Bagalkot State Highway in Halaki village near Yaragatti in Belagavi district on Sunday.

A cement-laden lorry going from Lokapur to Goa hit a car and a motorcycle going from Belagavi towards Jamkhandi. The car was carrying the wife and daughter of a Parashuram Halaki, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police in Kudachi of Belagavi district.

The deceased are 48-year-old Rukmini Halaki, her 24-year-old daughter Akshata Halai, 24-year-old car driver Nikhil Kadam, and 65-year-old Hanumavva Chikkalakatti, who was riding pillion on the motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police officer was not in the car.

While Rukmini Halaki and Nikhil Kadam died on the spot, the other two died in hospital.

The car was damaged beyond recognition. The police towed away the mangled remains of the car with the help of a crane.

And, the highway was cleared for traffic in an hour.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahaning Nandagave and others visited the spot.