Four killed as earth caves in

Four workers, including two women, were buried alive at a work site after the earth caved in at Santebail near Idagundi village of Yallapur taluk of Uttar Kannada district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Bhagyashree Yadage, 21, Laxmi Doyipade, 38, Santosh Doyipade, 18, and Malu Doyipade, 21, all residents Gouliwada near Kiravatti.

The incident occurred when they were excavating earth at Somwargudda (a hillock) to be transported to the farm of Manjunath Bhat. In all, seven workers were hired for the job and three escaped unhurt. The earth reportedly caved in when the workers were taking rest next to the hillock after finishing a part of the work. The Yallapur police have registered a case.