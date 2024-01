January 25, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Belagavi

Four people, including three children, were killed and three injured in a road accident near Sanikere in Chitradurga district on Thursday.

The victims, 26-year-old Lingappa, two-year-old Sindhushree, five-month-old Hayyalappa and three-month-old Raksha, died when their car hit the parapet wall of a bridge near Sanikere.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital in Challakere.

A case has been registered.

