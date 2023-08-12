Four Karnataka police inspectors bag excellence award in investigations

August 12, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Four police inspectors from the State police are among the 140 police officials from across the country who have been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2023.

The officials are: Shankar M. Ragi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Ramappa B. Gutter, Inspector, Tavarekere, P.S. Ramanagar, C.B. Shivswamy, Inspector, High ground station, Rudregowda R. Patil, Inspector, Vinobanagar Police Station, Shivmmogga, and P. Suresh, PI RMC yard PS Bengaluru.

