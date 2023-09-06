Four involved in house break-ins arrested

September 06, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bagalagunte police arrested a gang of three house break-in thieves and recovered ₹6.4 lakh worth valuables from them.

The accused Ravi Kumar, 36, and two of his associates Imran, 28, and Jai Kumar, 39, are habitual offenders involved in multiple cases, said the police.

The accused had burgled a house in Bagalagunte and made away with valuables. Based on the complaint, the police analysed CCTV footage to identify the accused and arrested them. The police have seized an autorickshaw, a scooter, cash worth ₹1.8 lakh and 129 grams of gold valuables, totally worth ₹6.4 lakh.

The police said the accused used to move around residential areas in the scooter and autorickshaw to target houses which were locked. The accused were arrested earlier for a similar offence and after coming out on bail, they continued their activities, a police officer said.

In a similar case, the Sanjaynagar police on Wednesday arrested 28-year-old Subhas Mondal and recovered gold valuables and cash worth ₹10.5 lakh from him.

The police said the accused had burgled valuables from the house of Ramaiah Shetty in Patelappa Layout on August 27. The accused is a habitual offender and addicted to drugs and other vices. He was arrested earlier but came out on bail, said the police, adding that based on CCTV footage, they identified the accused and tracked him down in Mutyalanagar and arrested him.