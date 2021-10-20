Four injured in group clash

Belagavi

20 October 2021 23:46 IST

Four persons were injured in a group clash in Ranakunde village near Belagavi late on Wednesday night.

Trouble began when four persons from the city tried to stop the construction of a place of worship in the village.

A crowd gathered and there was a street fight.

All the injured were admitted to the district hospital. They are all out of danger.

Assistant Commissioner of Police and other officers visited the spot.

The situation is peaceful now. The Rural Police said that they are in the process of registering a case.