Four injured in group clash in Kalladka

The uneasy calm that prevailed in Kalladka town following the assault of a youth about a fortnight ago broke on Tuesday with two groups pelting stones against each other, injuring some persons and damaging vehicles.

According to sources, Bantwal Town Police Sub-Inspector Rakshit Gowda was injured in the stone-pelting. Three more persons were also injured in the attacks.

The violence took place amid prohibitory orders in place in the town till June 16. The town shut down following the stone-pelting.

The clash on Tuesday evening was said to have taken place after a heated exchange of words between two persons, Khalil and Ratnakar, near a place of worship. Later, sources said that they attacked each other with knives.

Later, one group started throwing stones on shops, vehicles and towards a place of worship that is under construction. Those in the place of worship retaliated by throwing stones and other objects on the other group. In the process, one person identified as Ravi Bhandary was attacked by a group, sources said.

Additional forces

The policemen, who were caught by surprise by the clash, remained mute spectators to the stone throwing. Additional forces were deployed to bring the situation under control.