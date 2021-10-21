Four injured in group clash in Belagavi district

Four persons were injured in a group clash in Ranakunde village near Belagavi late on Wednesday night.

Trouble began when seven or eight men from the city tried to stop the construction of a place of worship in the village.

They objected to the construction saying that it was being taken up on their private property. But the workers and neighbours said that prayers were being offered at the place for the last several years now.

A crowd gathered and there was a street fight.

All the injured were admitted to the district hospital. They are all out of danger.

Commissioner of Police K. Thiyagarajan and Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikram Amathe, among other officers, visited the spot.

The villagers complained that members of the Inamdar family had demolished a part of a wall that was being built. They also said that the accused had attacked them using lethal weapons.

Belagavi BJP Rural District unit president Dhanjaya Jadav said that the Inamdars had no claim over the land as they had sold it long ago.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police and others held a peace committee meeting in the village past midnight. It was decided that the appropriate court will decide the ownership of the disputed land. It was also agreed that no one will take the law into their hands till the civil suit is decided.

A City Armed Reserve police van is stationed in the village. The situation is peaceful now. A case is being registered in the Rural Police Station.

The police have registered a case against five persons of the Inamdar family. The case includes Indian Penal Code provisions relating to causing injuries or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class, attempt to murder, rioting and others.