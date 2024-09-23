GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four injured in fight during Id procession in Belagavi

Published - September 23, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Four youth were injured when a fight broke out between two groups during the Id Milad procession in Belagavi on Sunday.

Mohammad Kaif, Sahil Bhandare, Tanveer Ahmed and Ahmad Ander suffered injuries in the fight. They are undergoing treatment in a hospital and are out of danger.

The two groups, one from Ujwal Nagar and the other from Rukmini Nagar, fought over a trivial matter, the police said.

A case has been registered in the Mal Maruti Police Station.

