ADVERTISEMENT

Four injured in family fight

May 25, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Four people were injured in a fight between members of two families in Bavihal village near Bailhongal in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Children of Shankareppa Kumbar and Mahadevappa Kumbar, brothers, quarrelled over rights to sell teak wood trees harvested in the family farm.

The fight was captured on CCTV camera installed in the godown in which the timber was stored. The injured were admitted in a Bailhongal hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened on Tuesday. A case is being registered, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US