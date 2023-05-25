HamberMenu
Four injured in family fight

May 25, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Four people were injured in a fight between members of two families in Bavihal village near Bailhongal in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Children of Shankareppa Kumbar and Mahadevappa Kumbar, brothers, quarrelled over rights to sell teak wood trees harvested in the family farm.

The fight was captured on CCTV camera installed in the godown in which the timber was stored. The injured were admitted in a Bailhongal hospital.

The incident happened on Tuesday. A case is being registered, the police said.

