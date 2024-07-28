Four injured as trees and branches fall due to rain and high-speed winds

Due to rain and high-speed winds that lashed the city on Saturday evening, a total of 18 trees and 56 branches fell in the city. Four persons, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured and multiple vehicles damaged.

Branches of a tree in Sunkenahalli Park, Gavipuram Extension, fell onto a two-wheeler owing to a squall on Saturday. Due to this, the two-wheeler rider Gagan, 38, lost control of his bike and fell down. He and his 10-year-old son Yuva sustained minor injuries. They are being treated at a private hospital and the expenses are being borne by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

A Gulmohar tree, grown on a private plot on Residency Road, fell on an autorickshaw going on the road at the same time. The auto driver, Diwakar,42, and the passenger Stalin, sustained minor injuries. They are being treated at a private hospital. Branches fell on vehicles and damaged them in Attiguppe and Hosahalli.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.