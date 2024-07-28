GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four injured as trees and branches fall due to rain and high-speed winds

Four persons, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured and multiple vehicles damaged. 

Published - July 28, 2024 06:04 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A tree fell on a car at Ashoknagar owing to heavy winds in Bengaluru on Saturday.

A tree fell on a car at Ashoknagar owing to heavy winds in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Due to rain and high-speed winds that lashed the city on Saturday evening, a total of 18 trees and 56 branches fell in the city. Four persons, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured and multiple vehicles damaged. 

Branches of a tree in Sunkenahalli Park, Gavipuram Extension, fell onto a two-wheeler owing to a squall on Saturday. Due to this, the two-wheeler rider Gagan, 38, lost control of his bike and fell down. He and his 10-year-old son Yuva sustained minor injuries. They are being treated at a private hospital and the expenses are being borne by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). 

A Gulmohar tree, grown on a private plot on Residency Road, fell on an autorickshaw going on the road at the same time. The auto driver, Diwakar,42, and the passenger Stalin, sustained minor injuries. They are being treated at a private hospital. Branches fell on vehicles and damaged them in Attiguppe and Hosahalli. 

