ADVERTISEMENT

Four injured as KKRTC bus overturns 

May 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A KKRTC bus skidded off the road and overturned on Bidar-Srirangapatna National Highway 150A at Kinni Sadak village near Kamalapur village, 40 km from Kalaburagi, in the early hours of Monday.

The bus was coming from Hyderabad to Kalaburagi. The incident took place at around 5.30 a.m. when the bus was passing through a curve and the driver suddenly applied the brakes to avoid colliding with a lorry coming in the opposite direction.

Four people were injured in the incident. No casualty was reported.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a huge traffic pile-up on the road for a couple of hours, as a major portion of the road-width was occupied by the overturned bus affecting vehicular movement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US