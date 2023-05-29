HamberMenu
Four injured as KKRTC bus overturns 

May 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A KKRTC bus skidded off the road and overturned on Bidar-Srirangapatna National Highway 150A at Kinni Sadak village near Kamalapur village, 40 km from Kalaburagi, in the early hours of Monday.

The bus was coming from Hyderabad to Kalaburagi. The incident took place at around 5.30 a.m. when the bus was passing through a curve and the driver suddenly applied the brakes to avoid colliding with a lorry coming in the opposite direction.

Four people were injured in the incident. No casualty was reported.

There was a huge traffic pile-up on the road for a couple of hours, as a major portion of the road-width was occupied by the overturned bus affecting vehicular movement.

