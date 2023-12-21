Four, including a child, killed in road accident

December 21, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Four people, including a five-year-old child, were killed on the spot when a four-wheeler they were travelling in collided with a truck on the National Highway outside Afzalpur town in Kalaburagi district late on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Santosh Huvanna Goudagaon, 55-year-old Shankar Devappa Jhalaki, Siddamma Shankar Jhalaki and five-year-old Huchhappa Mahantesh Jhalaki.

Puja Mahantesh, mother of the deceased boy, who has been critically injured, is admitted to hospital.

All the victims were from Madyal village.

As per information provided by the police, Puja, after fighting with her husband at their house in Suragihalli village in Indi taluk, took her son and set out for her native place, Madyal.

Her father picked them up at Afzalpur and they all left for Madyal. However, their vehicle collided with the truck before they could reach their destination.

A case has been registered at the Afzalpur Police Station.

