Four hurt after LPG cylinder catches fire in T. Narsipur school

November 02, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Four persons, including two teachers and two students, sustained injuries when a cooking gas cylinder caught fire at a government school in Neelasoge village of T. Narsipur taluk on Thursday.

An official of the Department of Public Instruction here claimed that the cylinder caught fire due to gas leak, causing injuries to two teachers.

The office of the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) stated that no student was injured in the incident, but the T. Narsipur police confirmed to The Hindu that two students had been injured and all the four injured had been taken to a hospital in the town.

The incident has been brought to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner and the Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat.

The DDPI, Mysuru, said he was visiting T. Narsipur and would speak to the injured.

The Block Education Officer earlier visited the injured at the hospital, it is learnt.