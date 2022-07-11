Four houses collapse in Bidar

As many as four houses have collapsed owing to rain in Bidar district on Monday.

As per available information, houses of Mallamma Dhulappa at Chimanakod, Kristakumar Mohan at Daddapur, Nagini Johnson at Odawad and Mahadevi at Shahapur, all in Bidar taluk, collapsed due to rain and winds. Officials have visited the spots.

Aurad taluk received 43 mm of rainfall, against the district’s average of 15.24 mm, in the last 24 hours ended at 8 a.m. on Monday. The lowest rainfall is recorded at Basavakalyan taluk (2 mm) in the same period.

Rain has receded in the rest of the Kalyana Karnataka region. Based on rainfall forecast and declaration of an orange alert by India Meteorological Department, the Bidar and Kalaburagi district administrations have declared a holiday for schools, colleges and other educational institutions for Monday.