‘Four hours an impractical window to function; will create bottlenecks in supply’

APMC traders seek longer working time on alternate days

The State government’s decision to allow Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yards to function only for four hours (6 a.m. to 10 a.m.) has been described by traders as “impractical”. They say that it would create bottlenecks in essential supplies.

They have suggested they be allowed to work longer hours, but on alternate days like during the lockdown last year.

Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, chairman, APMC committee, Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the norm could only have been introduced by people who do not understand the functioning of an APMC yard and the crucial role it plays in the supply chain.

“A lorry load takes nearly three to four hours to be loaded or unloaded, while the window for business is actually less than four hours, since we can leave home only by 6 a.m. and be back by 10 a.m.,” he pointed out. Traders are at a loss on how farmers and hamalis can come to the yard and return home in this time frame. Ravi Kumar, a trader, said many did not turn up and open shops on Wednesday. “Opening shops for two hours of business does not make sense,” he said.

Moreover, both wholesalers and retailers are to be open during the same four- hour window, after which is a curfew. “I have only four hours to open my shop, and the same four hours to go and replenish my supplies. I am not a supermarket with a large staff strength. How do I do this? Many small kirana stores will find it tough to replenish their stocks,” said Asif, who runs a kirana store in Mahalakshmi Layout. This, it is feared, will create bottlenecks in the supply chain.

Sources in the Cooperation Department said the department had raised these issues with the Chief Secretary and the CM, but their requests for more time were turned down. “We have suggested to the State government that we will work till 2 p.m. on alternate days, with weekend lockdown, ensuring no scarcity of food in the market, keeping the infection at bay. But the government doesn’t seem to be in the mood to listen,” Mr. Lahoti said.