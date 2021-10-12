Karnataka

Four held, ganja seized

Kote Police in Shivamogga, on Tuesday, arrested four people at Rajiv Gandhi Extension and seized 2.78 kg of ganja from them. Of the arrested two are from Raichur and the remaining two are residents of Shivamogga. The police seized two bikes belonging to the accused.

In a press release, Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad said acting on a tip-off, the Kote Police Station Inspector and his staff conducted the raid at a burial ground at Rajiv Gandhi Extension and arrested the four. The value of ganja and vehicles seized has been estimated at ₹1.65 lakh.

