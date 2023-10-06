Four held for running medical seat racket

October 06, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Grounds police on Friday arrested four persons for allegedly running an educational consultation agency on Cunningham Road to cheat aspirants of professional courses.

The scam was unearthed by the police following a complaint from a Mysuru-based businessman to whom the accused promised a medical seat for his daughter and took ₹10.8 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil from Uttarakhand and his associates Ashotosh, Basanth Kumar and Ashish from Bihar. The accused are PU dropouts and the prime accused is presently on the run, said the police.

The accused had hired 10 to 12 people as tele-callers to call the candidates who were unsuccessful in getting medical seats through NEET. The police are investigating how the accused had sourced the list of candidates who appeared for the competitive exam. The tele-callers were given the task of offering the candidates seats. Once the victim responds positively, the accused would approach them offering seats for a price and arrange a meeting.

One of the accused would even pose as the secretary of a college and meet the victims, assuring a payment seat and extort money. The accused were operating for the last six months and are said to have cheated many people.

“There are at least four such cases reported in Cubbon Park and Viveknagar, while investigations are on to ascertain the criminal background of the accused,” Inspector Bharath, who cracked the case, said.

The police have sealed the office and seized cash, documents and bank accounts of the accused for further investigations.