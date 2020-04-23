Karnataka

Four held for illegal liquor sale

The personnel of Department of Excise have arrested four persons in Bhadravati on the charges of selling liquor in an illegal manner.

The arrested have been named as Manoj, Ajay, Naveen Naik and Kiran Kumar. The Excise officials have seized 7.5 litres of liquor from them. A car and a bike used by them in their illegal activity have also been seized.

Excise officials have said that, as outlets selling liquor have been closed down during the lockdown period, the arrested used to sell the liquor at their disposal to the tipplers at an inflated price. The Excise officials are probing on the source of the liquor bottles.

