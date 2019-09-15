Four GESCOM officials, tractor driver booked in Koppal electrocution case

The Kushtagi police have booked a case against four officials of the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) and a tractor driver, holding them responsible for the electrocution of Hanumanthappa, 36, and his two children – Priyanka, 5, and Beerappa, 2, – on Friday morning.

Following a complaint by Shilpa, the wife of the deceased, the police booked a line man, junior engineer, assistant executive engineer, and executive engineer of GESCOM and Sangappa, a resident of Malkapur, who was driving the tractor that came in contact with the live wire and killed the three on the spot.

The names of the GESCOM officers have, however, not mentioned in the FIR. The police have slammed Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the accused.

As per the complaint, she and her husband, and her uncles, Dyamanna and Yallappa, had gone to the field on a tractor for bringing the harvested sunflower crop.

She took her children along as they were crying at home. When Hanumanthappa was loading the crop onto the tractor, he came in contact with the low-hanging wires that passed through his land to supply electricity to an irrigation pumpset at a neighbouring field.

She has also alleged in her complaint that the GESCOM officers had not increased the height of the wires despite requests.

This was the second incident of electrocution in the district in the last one month.

In another incident, five high school students were electrocuted at a Devaraj Urs hostel in Koppal city after they came in contact with a live line when they were removing a flagpost installed for I-Day celebrations on August 18.