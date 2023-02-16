ADVERTISEMENT

Four from Telangana killed in road accident in Koppal

February 16, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The car in which four people died on the spot after it hit a road divider near Bannikoppa village in Koppal district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two men and two women from Telangana were killed in a road accident near Bannikoppa village in Kukanur taluk of Koppal district on Thursday.

The police identified three of the deceased as 25-year-old Vennela, 26-year-old Rupavati and 28-year-old Shanmukha. The identity of the fourth victim is yet to be ascertained.

The police said that all four were in a car. And, they died on the spot after their vehicle hit a road divider on a bridge. The front portion of the car was completely destroyed in the accident that happened at around 2 p.m.

