Four from Tamil Nadu die in road accident in Ankola

January 01, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Four people from Tamil Nadu, who were returning from Goa after the New Year celebrations, were killed on the spot and another was injured when the car they were travelling in hit a public transport bus near Baleguli Cross in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Arun Pandian, Nipul, Mohammed Billal and Sekharan.

The car passenger who was severely injured has been admitted in hospital.

According to the police, the car passengers were returning from Goa after the New Year celebrations and were on their way to Gokarna when the accident occurred. The car hit a road divider and then rammed the bus.