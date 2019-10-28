Four from Mysuru get Rajyotsava award

Four personalities from Mysuru have bagged the Rajyotsva awards which will be presented to them on November 1.
V.A. Deshpande, who served as the dean of Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts (CAVA), Mysuru and a sculptor, has won the award in sculpture category.
In the field of education, K. Chidananda Gowda, who was the Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University, has been chosen. He is the son-in-law of poet laureate Kuvempu.
Theatre personality H.K. Ramanath has secured the award in the field of theatre.
Kushi, a first PU student, has bagged the award for her contribution to yoga. The girl, who started yoga to overcome breathing issues, has won many prizes at national and international yoga events. She is the brand ambassador of the Mysuru City Corporation for Swachh Bharat activities. She learnt yoga from Vivekananda Yoga and Research Centre.
