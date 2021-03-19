Karnataka

Four from Mysuru get Balashri awards

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar presented the Balashri awards in Mysuru on Friday.   | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Four children from Mysuru received the Balashri awards here on Friday from Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar.

Nineteen-year-old Sindhu N. Shastri; 17-year-old Akanksh C.J.; 15-year-old Tushar N. Bharadwaj and 12-year-old Varsha N.K. were conferred the awards at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium here.

Out of seven children who were selected for the award from Karnataka after participating in various events organised at New Delhi, four are from Mysuru. In the wake of COVID-19, the award presentation was held in Bengaluru.

Usually, the Balashri awards are either presented by the President or the Prime Minister. But, because of the pandemic, the presentations were confined to the respective States.

Sindhu N .Shastri bagged the award for creative writing while Akanksh got the recognition in the area of scientific problem solving. Tushar got the award in recognition of his acting skills (solo acting), and Varsha received the award for science model.

