Four from Mumbai arrestedin Hubballi shoot-out case

The Hubballi Police have arrested four persons from Mumbai in connection with the shoot-out in Hubballi in which a history-sheeter from Dharwad was killed, taking the number of arrests to 11.
According to the police, of the four from Mumbai, three had shot at Irfan Hanchinal alias Fruit Irfan using pistols. The other accused was an accomplice of theirs.
The names of the four accused from Mumbai were given as Nilesh Govind Nandagaonkar (41), Sunil Devuram Bansode (55), Navanath Arjun Dalas (35) and Rajendra Mohansing Rawat (38).
In the shoot-out that occurred in the evening on August 8, four persons who come on two motorcycles opened fired at Irfan outside a hotel on Karwar Road in Hubballi.
The victim died of bullet injuries in a hospital. On August 14, the police arrested five persons in connection with the murder. They arrested two more on August 20. Subsequently, the four from Mumbai were arrested on August 26.
The police have recovered four mobile handsets used in the crime.
A special team, led by Police Inspectors Ravichandra, Altaf M., traced the whereabouts of the accused in Mumbai and arrested them. Old Hubballi Police have registered the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath