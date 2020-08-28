Four from Mumbai arrestedin Hubballi shoot-out case

The Hubballi Police have arrested four persons from Mumbai in connection with the shoot-out in Hubballi in which a history-sheeter from Dharwad was killed, taking the number of arrests to 11.

According to the police, of the four from Mumbai, three had shot at Irfan Hanchinal alias Fruit Irfan using pistols. The other accused was an accomplice of theirs.

The names of the four accused from Mumbai were given as Nilesh Govind Nandagaonkar (41), Sunil Devuram Bansode (55), Navanath Arjun Dalas (35) and Rajendra Mohansing Rawat (38).

In the shoot-out that occurred in the evening on August 8, four persons who come on two motorcycles opened fired at Irfan outside a hotel on Karwar Road in Hubballi.

The victim died of bullet injuries in a hospital. On August 14, the police arrested five persons in connection with the murder. They arrested two more on August 20. Subsequently, the four from Mumbai were arrested on August 26.

The police have recovered four mobile handsets used in the crime.

A special team, led by Police Inspectors Ravichandra, Altaf M., traced the whereabouts of the accused in Mumbai and arrested them. Old Hubballi Police have registered the case.