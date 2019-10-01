Four from Kodagu killed in accident

Four persons of a family from Kodagu died after the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry on Puttur-Sullia National Highway near Jalsoor in Sullia taluk on Tuesday.

The Sullia police gave the names of the deceased as Hussainer Haji, 80, and his three children — Ibrahim, 55, Abdul Rehman, 50, and Harris, 45 — all hailing from Kottamudi near Napoklu in Kodagu district. Injured Umar Farooq was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru.

The police said Hussainer Haji and his family were returning to their village after meeting their relatives in Mangaluru. The car they were travelling in was registered in the name of Abdul Rehman. At around 3 p.m., the driver of the car reportedly overtook an autorickshaw and hit the approaching lorry.