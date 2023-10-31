ADVERTISEMENT

Four from Dharwad district get Rajyotsava award

October 31, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Four achievers from Dharwad district who have excelled in different fields have been chosen for the coveted Rajyotsava award to be conferred during the 68 Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations.

On Tuesday, the State government announced the list of 68 achievers and 10 associations and organisations who will be honoured during the Rajyotsava celebrations on November 1. The celebrations also mark the silver jubilee of renaming of the State as Karnataka.

From Dharwad district. Neela M. Kodli has been chosen for her contribution to the field of music. Progressive farmers Dyavanagouda T. Patil (agriculture and environment), athlete Ashok Gadigeppa Enagi (sports), and senior theatre artist H.B. Sarojamma have been chosen for the honour.

They will be honoured at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.

