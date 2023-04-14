Four friends die after being caught in the currents of the Ghataprabha in Belagavi district

April 14, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Belagavi

Four youth from Uttara Kannada drowned in the Ghataprabha near Dhoopadal village in Belagavi district on Friday.

Santosh Babu, Ajay Babu and Krishna Babu Jore, all aged 19, and 20-year-old Anand Vithu Kokade were drowned when they went for a swim in the river near Dhoopadal.

Two of their friends, Vithal Janu Kokade and Ramachandra Kokade, who suffered some discomfort due to breathlessness under water, are being treated in the Karnataka Health Institute Hospital in Ghataprabha.

The group of friends travelled from Shirageri near Mundgod in Uttara Kannada for a picnic on the banks of the river.

The police said that the friends were caught unawares in the strong currents of the river.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and senior officers visited the spot. A case is being registered.

