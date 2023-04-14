HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four friends die after being caught in the currents of the Ghataprabha in Belagavi district

Two more who suffered some discomfort due to breathlessness under water are being given medical treatment

April 14, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Four youth from Uttara Kannada drowned in the Ghataprabha near Dhoopadal village in Belagavi district on Friday.

Santosh Babu, Ajay Babu and Krishna Babu Jore, all aged 19, and 20-year-old Anand Vithu Kokade were drowned when they went for a swim in the river near Dhoopadal.

Two of their friends, Vithal Janu Kokade and Ramachandra Kokade, who suffered some discomfort due to breathlessness under water, are being treated in the Karnataka Health Institute Hospital in Ghataprabha.

The group of friends travelled from Shirageri near Mundgod in Uttara Kannada for a picnic on the banks of the river.

The police said that the friends were caught unawares in the strong currents of the river.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and senior officers visited the spot. A case is being registered.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.