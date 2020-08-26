Karnataka

Four fishermen swim tosafety as boat capsizes

Aadi Aanjaneya, the motorised traditional boat that capsized near Maharajaswamy Varahaswamy Temple of Maravanthe on Wednesday.

Close on the heels of a deep sea fishing boat capsizing near Udupi on Monday, a traditional fishing boat capsized near Maravanthe Fishing Harbour in Udupi district on Tuesday. Four fishermen, however, swam to safety. Aadi Aanjaneya, the motorised traditional boat owned by Srinivas Kharvi of Gangolli, was put to sea early in the morning. However, the boat hit a sand dune after the fishermen onboard lost control over it due to rough sea waves. The incident occurred near Maharajaswamy Varahaswamy Temple of Maravanthe.

In the mêlée, Srinivas Kharvi suffered injuries in his leg and was taken to hospital. Three other fishermen came out of the boat safely. Two outboard engines of the boat went missing in the sea. The boat too was completely damaged, according to the fishermen.

On Monday, a deep sea fishing boat that left Malpe in Udupi district capsized in the Arabian Sea.

