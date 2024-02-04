Four farm women die as tractor overturns in Belagavi

February 04, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Belagavi

Four farm women died when a tractor on which they were sitting overturned on Jamkhandi-Miraj Road near Shedabal in Belagavi district on Sunday.

They were going home after cutting sugarcane in a field near Raibag, the police said.

The names of the deceased were given as 61-year-old Malabai Ainapure, 50-year-old Champa Kalakatti, 40-year-old Bharati Wadrale, who died on the spot, and 45-year-old Shekavva Narasai who died on the way to hospital.

The tractor was pulling two trolleys loaded to the brim with sugarcane. The driver lost control of the rear trolley that caused the accident, a police officer said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Raju Kage visited the spot and assured the families of the deceased of providing help.

A case has been registered.