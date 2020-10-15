Four farm labourers rescued from overflowing stream

Police and Fire and Emergency personnel rescued four farm labourers and their cattle from an overflowing stream in Boodihal village in Vijayapura district on Thursday.

Shivappa Mural and his wife and children had gone to work in a farmer’s field on Wednesday night. They waited in the farm during heavy rains on Wednesday, but tried to get back to their home on Thursday.

They were caught in the stream that began overflowing suddenly. They shouted for help and local farmers called the police. The police, along with fire forces personnel, used long ropes to pull the family to safety, Tahsildar Sanjiv Dasar said.