October 08, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Four farmers have been hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes left behind from pesticide sprays at an agricultural field in R.G. Nagar Tanda of Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, on Sunday.

As per reports, Sunil, Anil, Kumar and Khemu, who were spraying pesticides to standing cotton crop, breathed the foul air and felt nausea and dizziness.

All the four were admitted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi. Their condition is stable now.