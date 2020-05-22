Four electrocuted in two incidents in Mysuru district

Four labourers have been electrocuted in two incidents in Mysuru district.

While the incident in Varuna police station limits claimed three lives on Thursday, one person died in another incident in Metagalli police station limits here on Friday.

The first incident occurred at Keelanapura in Varuna police station limits when three workers seated atop a truck heaped with maize stalks came in contact with an overhead electricity line.

The names of the deceased are Teju, 21, Mahadevaswamy, 26, and Mahadevanayaka, 46. All three were said to be residents of Hosapura village in T. Narsipur taluk. The stalks were being transported from Hosapura to a cow shelter in Mysuru.

The truck was allegedly overloaded.

In the second incident, Mahadevaswamy died while replacing a damaged electricity pole with a new one in Hebbal industrial area. The victim is a native of Kadakola near Mysuru. Along with other labourers, Mahadevaswamy was hired by an electrical contractor to replace the poles damaged owing to heavy rain on Wednesday.

CESC engineers and police visited the spot. The victim’s relatives sought compensation from the government.