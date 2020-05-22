Karnataka

Four electrocuted in two incidents in Mysuru district

Four labourers have been electrocuted in two incidents in Mysuru district.

While the incident in Varuna police station limits claimed three lives on Thursday, one person died in another incident in Metagalli police station limits here on Friday.

The first incident occurred at Keelanapura in Varuna police station limits when three workers seated atop a truck heaped with maize stalks came in contact with an overhead electricity line.

The names of the deceased are Teju, 21, Mahadevaswamy, 26, and Mahadevanayaka, 46. All three were said to be residents of Hosapura village in T. Narsipur taluk. The stalks were being transported from Hosapura to a cow shelter in Mysuru.

The truck was allegedly overloaded.

In the second incident, Mahadevaswamy died while replacing a damaged electricity pole with a new one in Hebbal industrial area. The victim is a native of Kadakola near Mysuru. Along with other labourers, Mahadevaswamy was hired by an electrical contractor to replace the poles damaged owing to heavy rain on Wednesday.

CESC engineers and police visited the spot. The victim’s relatives sought compensation from the government.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 9:23:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/four-electrocuted-in-two-incidents-in-mysuru-district/article31652703.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY