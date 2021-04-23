Karnataka

Four drown, two missing in separate incidents

Two boys have drowned and two others are missing when they went to swim in the Cauvery near Talakad in T.Narsipur taluk.

The incident took place on Thursday and while the bodies of the drowned boys were retrieved late in the evening, search operations continued on Friday to trace the two others.

Police said the bodies of Yashwanth Kumar and Mahadev Prasad have been retrieved and search was on to trace Akash and Kishore.

Meanwhile, two youths who went for a swim in the Visvesvaraya Canal near KRS too went missing and their bodies were retrieved late in the evening. The victims were identified as Basavaraje Gowda and Javare Gowda.

